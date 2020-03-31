WASHINGTON — D.C. Department of Corrections reports that there are now six inmates in their custody who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a news release on Tuesday.

The new positive COVID-19 case is a 25-year-old man. He was moved from the Correctional Treatment Facility, D Building to the quarantine unit on March 26 as a precautionary measure after a person from his original unit tested positive for coronavirus, department officials said.

The man was placed in isolation in a Special Management Unit and is being monitored in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

DOC’s Medical Department and Unity Health Care are working with D.C. Health on contact tracing and other efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of the inmates and staff in DOC facilities, officials said.

DOC on March 26 reported that a 37-year-old man was quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19. It's unclear if this incident is related to the new case reported on Tuesday.

Two other positive cases reported include a 37-year-old and 38-year-old. Both inmates were also housed in the Correctional Treatment Facility, D Building, before being moved to the quarantine unit on March 26.

Earlier in March, 65 inmates were quarantined after coming in contact with a U.S. Marshal who tested positive for the virus.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said that MPD has expanded the criteria they are using to determine which arrestees are released on, "citation pending a future court date."

He said that his staff is monitoring the lockup list, in an effort to bring fewer people to the court system.

"The courts are really strained at the moment since they had a positive test," Newsham said.

DOC is urging correctional staff to not come to work if they are feeling sick.

RELATED: Another inmate tests positive for coronavirus at DC Department of Corrections

RELATED: 65 inmates in self-quarantine, 1 tested for coronavirus at DC jail

Check the status of the virus in your state with your state health department's websites by tapping below:

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.