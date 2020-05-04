WASHINGTON — D.C. Department of Corrections on April 5 reported four more people in their custody at the D.C. Central Detention Facility tested positive for COVID-19.

One of the positive cases is a 62-year-old man who was in the Correctional Treatment Facility, C Building before he was moved to the Male Isolation Unit.

A second person is a 39-year-old man, and a third person is a 29-year-old man, DOC officials said. Both of the men were housed in the Correctional Treatment Facility, D Building, before being moved to the quarantine unit on March 26.

The fourth confirmed coronavirus case is a 36-year-old woman who was in the Correctional Treatment Facility, E Building, DOC officials said. Her unit was quarantined on April 1 as a precautionary measure after a resident from the unit tested positive for COVID-19.

All of the individuals have been placed in isolation units and are being monitored according to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines, DOC officials said.

As of April 5, there are 18 positive residents in DOC custody, DOC said in the release.

The news of these new DOC cases comes after DOC officers filed a lawsuit alleging inmates at staff are not being properly protected during the outbreak.

The allegations include little to no personal protective equipment available to corrections officers, a lack of cleaning supplies, social distancing as non-existent, lack of "true quarantine" in the facility, and that proper notification for individuals who have come into contact with inmates/officers who test positive for coronavirus is not happening.

Nearly 1,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in D.C.

