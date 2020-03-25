WASHINGTON — Four Montgomery County firefighters have contracted the COVID-19 coronavirus, according to county public information officer Pete Piringer in a tweet.

The four firefighters did not come in contact with patients and were described by Piringer as non-work-related cases.

WUSA9 is continuing to get more information on how Montgomery County firefighters contracted the virus.

The news of the coronavirus inside Montgomery County Fire and Rescue comes after many fire and police departments in the D.C. area have been impacted by the virus — this includes the District and Arlington County

In recent weeks, at least eight firefighters in the District tested positive for coronavirus. In one instance, two people that were saved from a burning building by D.C. Fire said they tested positive for the coronavirus.

The local firefighters union and the department also worked to self-quarantine at least 140 D.C. firefighters as a precaution and to keep the virus from spreading outside of its ranks.

A variety of local fire departments are taking a variety of measures to compact the spread of coronavirus, while still being able to protect patients it needs to help.

To keep residents in Montgomery County safe, the department is canceling all station tours, and, "are not allowing entry into fire stations unless you are having an emergency.

The department said this action is being taken to keep the community healthy and safe.

