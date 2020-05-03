BALTIMORE — Three students at Bnos Yisroel School in Baltimore were sent home early Wednesday after officials were made aware of possible indirect contact between those students and someone who tested positive for coronavirus in New York, according to CBS affiliate WJZ.

School officials said they have been in touch with the Baltimore City Health Department, the CDC and the Department of Health.

Officials said per recommendations, the three students were sent home early. Officials also stated that the students will not return to school until they are cleared by the Baltimore City Health Department.

The school, officials said, can remain open and that everyone should continue to take precautions, including proper handwashing and disinfecting nightly. Students who are sick should also stay home, officials said.

Officials said the school is currently in the process of disinfecting the campus as a precautionary measure.

Bnos Yisroel School administrators sent a letter home to parents and staff Wednesday addressing the incident:

The BCHD (City & County) and the State Department of Health have advised as follows: The girls who were exposed will not be returning to school until they are cleared by the Health Dept. They will be closely monitored. The school can remain open and everyone should continue taking precautions, including proper handwashing, disinfecting nightly, etc. Sick children (fever, cough, cold symptoms, stomach bug, etc.) should stay home. As this situation is evolving, we will notify you immediately if anything changes.

On Wednesday, D.C. Public Schools announced that all public schools in the District will cancel school-sponsored international travel events in preparation for the coronavirus, school officials announced.

Schools that have any international travel plans or sponsored international events from now until May 1 will be canceled. Trips after May 1 are still being evaluated, with plans pending depending on the impact of the virus.

The cancelations come "out of an abundance of caution" for faculty and students and from continued guidance from the CDC, an announcement from the school district read.

Individual school principals throughout the District are working to reorganize travel logistics and are talking to tour operators for next steps for trips that have already been booked, DCPS officials said.

To check on the status of your child's school closings and cancelations in D.C., parents are encouraged to contact their school principal and to check out the latest information from D.C. Department of Health.

