Gov. Northam has delayed phase 1 of reopening for Northern Virginia until May 29, but officials in the Western region of the county feel ready to open.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Three Loudoun County supervisors are asking Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to start reopening the western portion of Loudoun County as soon as possible.

Loudoun County is one of several Northern Virginia regions that will have a delayed Phase 1 in the "Forward Virginia" reopening plan.

Loudoun County Supervisors Caleb Kershner (R-Catoctin), Tony Buffington (R-Blue Ridge, and Kristen Umstattd (D-Leesburg) wrote Gov. Northam a letter on Wednesday urging him to allow the western districts of the county to reopen before the rest of Loudoun.

The letter said the three western districts -- Leesburg, Catoctin, and Blue Ridge -- account for less than 30% of the county’s COVID-19 cases, while also making up the majority of the county’s landmass.

"The letter you recently received, which asked you to delay reopening Loudoun County, confusingly aggregated Loudoun’s data with that of Fairfax, Prince William, Arlington, and the City of Alexandria," the letter said. "Loudoun County is in a stronger position to weather the COVID-19 pandemic than much of Northern Virginia. Our residents have been diligently abiding by the quarantine rules."

Supervisor Umstattd said businesses in her district are suffering and in limbo of being forced to close for good. She said by moving up the reopening date, it could be the difference in keeping those businesses afloat.

"Loudoun is in a strong position medically, and a dangerously fragile position economically," the letter continued. "Please let us start Phase One now. It is time for us to start taking small, careful steps toward restarting our economy. We need to give our residents and local businesses a fighting chance to rescue their livelihoods."

The letter also said that 25% of the county’s small business may be lost because of the pandemic, and those numbers will only increase each day the county continues to be closed.

On Sunday, leaders of five different Northern Virginia communities -- Prince William, Loudoun, Arlington and Fairfax counties as well as the mayor of Alexandria -- sent a joint letter to Gov. Northam saying they do not feel they have met the necessary health criteria to reopen.

"Northern Virginia’s Health Directors tell me that those same health criteria needed to move forward are not currently being met in our region," the letter said. "We all want to reopen our economy in the safest, data-driven way possible. It is only through our regional achievement of these milestones that we will be positioned to avoid a more damaging return to business closures later in the summer."