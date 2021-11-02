2,500 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for DC residents 65 and older. Here's how to register

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — There are now 2,500 COVID-19 vaccine appointment slots open for D.C. residents age 65 and older starting Thursday morning.
The appointments are also available to health workers who work in the District and residents who live in Wards 5, 7 and 8 priority zip codes.
Priority Zip Codes
- 20422
- 20022
- 20017
- 20018
- 20002
- 20001
- 20019
- 20020
- 20032
- 20593
So, be sure to register for a if you're eligible. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the demand for the vaccine is high and appointments fill up quickly.
Here's How To Register For A Vaccine Appointment:
1. You can go online and register at vaccinate.dc.gov
2. You can call the city's vaccine hotline at 855-363-0333
Howard University Hospital also announced Thursday that they will be opening a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that will offer D.C. residents age 65 and older the first and second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The clinic is located in the Numa P.G. Adams Building at 508 W Street Northwest on the campus of Howard University.
“It’s no secret that COVID-19 exposure and mortality rates in the communities that we serve are three-times higher than the national average. And those who have unfortunately passed away from this deadly disease have been disproportionately people of color,” says Dr. Hugh E. Mighty, Dean of the Howard University College of Medicine and vice president of clinical affairs. “This vaccine serves as a powerful tool in our ongoing fight to combat the virus, and the importance of administering it first to high-risk patient populations is a critical endeavor that I am proud to take on.”