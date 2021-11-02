2,500 COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for DC residents 65 and older. Here's how to register

Howard University Hospital joins the list of D.C. COVID-19 vaccination sites.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — There are now 2,500 COVID-19 vaccine appointment slots open for D.C. residents age 65 and older starting Thursday morning.

The appointments are also available to health workers who work in the District and residents who live in Wards 5, 7 and 8 priority zip codes.

Priority Zip Codes

20422

20022

20017

20018

20002

20001

20019

20020

20032

20593

So, be sure to register for a if you're eligible. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said the demand for the vaccine is high and appointments fill up quickly.

Here's How To Register For A Vaccine Appointment:

1. You can go online and register at vaccinate.dc.gov

2. You can call the city's vaccine hotline at 855-363-0333

Beginning at 9 am, approximately 2,500 vaccination appointments will become available for DC residents 65 years of age and older and/or health care workers and who live in priority zip codes.

Howard University Hospital also announced Thursday that they will be opening a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that will offer D.C. residents age 65 and older the first and second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic is located in the Numa P.G. Adams Building at 508 W Street Northwest on the campus of Howard University.