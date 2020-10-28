16 die amid coronavirus outbreak at Virginia nursing home

Chesterfield Health Director Alexander Samuel also said that the outbreak has infected 69 residents and 36 staff at Tyler’s Retreat at Iron Bridge.

CHESTER, Va. — Health officials in Virginia say that 16 residents at a skilled nursing facility have died amidst a coronavirus outbreak.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Chesterfield County health officials confirmed the deaths on Tuesday.

Chesterfield Health Director Alexander Samuel also said that the outbreak has infected 69 residents and 36 staff at Tyler’s Retreat at Iron Bridge. The facility is owned by Ohio-based Saber Health Care Group.

The Virginia Department of Health reports that long-term care facilities have had 478 COVID-19 outbreaks, 13,000 cases and 1,754 deaths.