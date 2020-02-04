WASHINGTON — The coronavirus has ruined a lot of plans. Just ask Hilda McDougald.

The D.C. resident turned 100 on Tuesday. But, the big celebration her family and friends organized in her honor had to be put on hold.

"We had planned a big celebration with about 400 people," Hilda’s daughter, Cynthia Robinson, said. "People were flying in from Louisiana, California, from New Jersey."

Social distancing demands made McDougald’s birthday party a no-go. Her family said they decided to postpone the event two weeks ago.

"I'm sure she was disappointed, but she never let on," Robinson said. "She still smiled."

Instead, McDougald spent her Tuesday fielding countless calls. She said she was surprised by all the support she received.

"I said ‘Thank you, Jesus’ after the day was over," she said.

McDougald was born in Mansura, Louisiana, according to her daughter, and she moved to D.C. in 1943.

Once in the nation’s capital, she married Frank McDougald, and the couple had three children named Frank, Cynthia and Susie.

When asked, McDougald said she had never experienced a health crisis like COVID-19 before in her life.

"No. No," she said.

However, McDougald said she has had to go into quarantine before. When she was six or seven, she recalls, a few of her family members came down with smallpox.

"We were quarantined for about a month or so," she said. "I couldn't stand being closed up like that."

For now, McDougald said she is just looking forward to having her birthday celebration one day in the future after the coronavirus’ spread stops.

She said she absolutely enjoys spending time with her family.

"I love my family, my friends, I love everybody," she said.

