WASHINGTON — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading across the DMV, leading to unprecedented changes to our everyday life to curtail the disease.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have all issued stay-at-home orders to help slow the spread of the virus. Scroll down in this blog to find what that means for each state and the District.

Key Facts

The first case was discovered on March 5

Events with more than 10 people have been banned.

D.C.-Baltimore area recognized as "emerging hot spot"

D.C., Maryland, and Virginia have declared States of Emergency

D.C., Maryland and Virginia have issued stay-at-home orders

Face masks required for grocery shoppers in D.C. and Maryland

Restaurants are carry-out, drive-through or delivery only

Teleworking for non-essential D.C. government workers is extended in the District until May 15

Public schools in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are closed. DC schools will remain closed through the end of the school year.

Maryland, Virginia and D.C. have ordered all non-essential businesses to close

Maryland and Virginia primaries delayed

Saturday, April 18:

2:15 p.m.: D.C. Department of Corrections reports seven additional cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 31.

12:00 p.m.: Maryland residents help a protest in Annapolis demanding stay-at-home orders be lifted in the state.

10:05 a.m.: Maryland now has 12,308 confirmed positive coronavirus cases in the state. Of those cases, 2,757 people have been hospitalized and 463 people have died as a result of the virus so far.

10:00 a.m.: D.C. now reports 2,666 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the District. Health officials say 91 people have died as a result of the virus so far.

9:00 a.m.: Virginia now says there are 8,053 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the state. Of those cases, 1,296 required hospitalization. 258 people have died in the commonwealth as a result of the virus so far.

Friday, April 17:

3:42 p.m.: Six additional members of DC Fire and EMS have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the department total to 74. Thirty-three of the 74 members have recovered and returned to full duty.

2:31 p.m.: 11 residents at Hermitage Northern Virginia have tested positive for coronavirus. All residents are being quarantined in their health care rooms, and any resident with a positive test is moved to an isolation area on the third floor.

2:30 p.m.: Maryland schools are to remain closed with distance learning until May 15, State Superintendent of Education Dr. Karen Salmon announces.

“With regards to the remainder of the school year and the summer, we will use this time to examine every option, and continue to develop a long-term plan for recovery," Salmon said.

Gov. Larry Hogan also announces the state is working on delivering $275M in federal funds to help assist local school systems, mainly to be used at providing resources for online learning and education efforts.

The state also received 45.8 million dollars from the federal CARES Act to help support the maintenance of child care programs and the continuation of child care services for essential personnel.

2 p.m.: Virginia Governor Ralph Northam says the commonwealth has not yet met the Phase 1 threshold for reopening. Phase 1 means 14 consecutive days of decline in coronavirus cases.

An executive order was issued to expand out-of-state medical licenses to practice in the state for physician's offices and other medical facilities.

The Governor did not directly respond to President Trump's tweet asking to "LIBERATE VIRGINIA", saying he and his staff were "fighting a biological war. I don't have time to fight Twitter wars."

11:45 a.m.: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and education officials say distance learning will continue throughout the 2019-2020 school year in response to the coronavirus crisis. The D.C. Public Schools and public charter schools school year will end early on May 29.

10:15 a.m.: Maryland reports 11,572 positive cases of the coronavirus in the state. Of those cases, 2,612 have required hospitalization. Health officials say 425 people have died in Maryland as a result of the virus.

10:00 a.m.: D.C. health officials now say there are 2,476 positive cases of coronavirus in the District. A one-day increase of 126 new cases. Five more people have died as a result of the virus in D.C., bringing the total number of deaths to 86.

9:15 a.m.: Virginia now reports 7,491 positive cases of coronavirus in the state. Of those cases, 1,221 people have been hospitalized by the virus and 231 people have died.

Thursday, April 16:

8:50 p.m.: LCPS says a member of the Park View High School staff tested positive for the coronavirus on March 28. The staff member self-isolated while recuperating, and was medically cleared to return to work on April 7.

8:14 p.m.: The Alexandria Health Department confirmed 30 additional cases of COVID-19 and one additional fatality, bringing the total number of cases in Alexandria to 303 including 7 fatalities.

7:49 p.m.: Mayor Bowser said she requested the first $500 million in COVID-19 relief funding available to D.C. through the CARES Act.

7:24 p.m.: President Trump tweeted his full plan for "Opening Up America Again."

4:15 p.m.: Montgomery County Department of Transportation employee Michael Miller passed away from coronavirus. He was the county's first employee to die from the virus.

1:32 p.m.: ReOpen Maryland and Marylanders Against Excessive Quarantine say they will peacefully protest in Annapolis on April 18, to encourage leaders to reopen the state of Maryland no later than May 1.

12:40 p.m.: The DC Department of Corrections said six additional residents in DOC custody have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 21 residents who tested positive are in isolation and 40 individuals who recovered from their illness have been returned to the general population.

11:00 a.m.: D.C. officials are reminding residents of the importance of filling out their census information online because it's tied to disaster relief funds for COVID-19. Officials also spoke about how they are preparing to vote in June and November elections, and what steps are being taken to keep D.C. voters safe.

10:20 a.m.: With a one day increase of 752 cases, the total number of positive cases in Maryland is now 10,784. Those new cases bring the total number of positive cases to 20,023 in the region.

Health officials in Maryland say 392 people have died as a result of the virus and 2,451 people have been hospitalized.

10 a.m.: D.C. health officials say there are now 2,350 positive cases of coronavirus in the District, a one-day increase of 153 cases. Health officials say 81 people have died as a result of the virus in D.C.

9 a.m.: Virginia now reports 6,889 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. 203 people have died as a result of the virus in the common wealth and 1,114 people have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

8:30 a.m.: The wave of layoffs that has engulfed the U.S. economy since the coronavirus struck forced 5.2 million more people to seek unemployment benefits last week.

7:15 a.m.: A spokesperson for Whole Foods confirms that all four of the five stores in the D.C. city limits have employees that have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Wednesday, April 15:

9:55 p.m.: Frederick County Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer rescinds health order issued April 14 declaring face masks required at essential businesses, since Gov. Larry Hogan’s Executive Order 20-04-15-01 is immediately effective.

8:43 p.m: The Alexandria Health Department confirmed 26 additional cases of COVID-19 and two additional fatalities in Alexandria.

7:58 p.m.: Fairfax County Public Schools cancels first week of distance learning due to technical issues. Classes are expected to resume on April 20.

6:31 p.m.: Montgomery County Department of Transportation says face coverings are required for bus riders starting April 16.

6:14 p.m.: The Frederick County Health Department is now reporting 497 positive cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths.

6:03 p.m.: Gov. Northam announces $70 Million in new funding to expand access to child care during COVID-19 pandemic.

3:10 p.m.: Four additional members of DC Fire and EMS have tested positive for coronavirus. This brings the current number of those who have tested positive to 68 within the Department. Thirty-three of the 68 members have recovered and returned to full duty.

3 p.m.: Fairfax County Department of Transportation officials urge passengers to use non-medical face coverings or cloth masks when riding Fairfax Connector buses. While the use of cloth face coverings is strongly encouraged, no one without such a face covering will be denied entry to Fairfax Connector buses.

2:30 p.m.: Gov. Hogan announces a new executive order saying that Marylanders over the age of nine must wear face masks when going to essential businesses, including laundromats and grocery stores, and when using public transportation. The order goes in effect on at 7 a.m. on April 18.

Beyond mandatory face masks, Hogan also stated that Maryland has received 1 million additional face shields and 1,000 ICU beds. In the next week, the state is expecting deliveries of 4.5 million additional N95 masks, 290 oxygen concentrators, and 252 ICU ventilators.

2 p.m. Gov. Northam extends shutdown order for nonessential businesses until May 8.

11:23 a.m.: Mayor Muriel Bowser extended D.C.'s public health emergency until May 15. Stay-at-home orders remain in effect for at least another month. It also means everything from schools to bars and restaurants -- except for take-out, delivery and drive-through -- remain closed.

"We'll need until at least May 15 to help flatten the curve," Bowser said.

She also gave additional guidance for wearing masks in the District, saying masks are required in grocery stores, hotels, taxis, ride-shares and other private transportation, and strongly encouraged for workers and riders of public transit.

11 a.m.: The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the second case of COVID-19 within the agency. The deputy, who serves in the Loudoun Adult Detention Center, tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and last worked on April 7. The deputy had no physical contact with inmates, and limited contact with five staff members, all of whom tested negative, according to the sheriff's office.

10:30 a.m.: Maryland reports 10,032 positive cases in the state -- a one-day increase of 560 cases. Also, 349 people have died as a result of the virus and 2,231 people have been hospitalized.

10 a.m.: There are now 2,197 positive cases of coronavirus in D.C. -- a one-day increase of 139 cases. Health officials said 72 people have died in the District so far.

9:30 a.m.: Virginia now reports 6,500 positive cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth. Of those cases, 1,048 people have been hospitalized and 195 people have died.

9:15 a.m.: Prince William County has established a COVID-19 disaster relief and recovery fund that is open to community donations.

7:30 a.m.: A Whole Foods employee at the store in Logan Circle said multiple people have tested positive for the coronavirus, but the store has not shut down for cleaning, and shoppers are not being told.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Check the status of the virus in your state with your state health department's websites by tapping below:

