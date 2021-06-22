Chesapeake Bay health edges up to C grade in report card

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science on Tuesday gave the health of the nation's largest estuary a C grade for 2020.

The health of the Chesapeake Bay is getting a better grade in an annual environmental report card.

That's up from a C-minus in 2019. Individual indicators of bay health had mixed results in 2020, but the report says the overall bay-wide trend continues to improve.

The report says seven out of 15 regions showed significantly improving health trends.