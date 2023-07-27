Public health authorities brace for spike in heat-related illness and death

According to the latest weekly reports from Maryland's Department of Health, there has been one heat-related death reported in Maryland this summer.

Example video title will go here for this video

LARGO, Md. — Health authorities throughout the region are bracing for a potential spike in heat-related illnesses and even deaths.

Numerous health advisories have been issued.

In Maryland, Governor Wes Moore is asking residents to take precautions and look out for vulnerable citizens who might need help.

“Take preventative measures to deal effectively with this week’s high temperatures and look out for those in your community during these extremely hot summer days," Moore said in a statement.

Prolonged exposure to heat could result in heat illness or heat stress. The Maryland Department of Health encourages taking the following tips to help cope with hot weather:

Drink plenty of fluids

Avoid alcohol, caffeine and overly-sweetened beverages

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing

Avoid direct sunlight and wear sunscreen; stay in the shade when possible

Avoid salt tablets unless advised by a doctor to take them

Take it easy outside; schedule physical activity in the morning or evening when it’s cooler and take breaks if necessary

Marylanders are encouraged to pay attention to warning signs for heat-related illness including heat exhaustion, heat stroke or heat cramps, and are advised to never leave children or pets in a car for any amount of time during hot weather, even with the windows cracked.

Residents in need of cooling centers are encouraged to reach out to their local health department or call 2-1-1 and provide their county location and ZIP code to get information about cooling center locations, hours of operation and available accommodations.

According to the latest weekly reports from Maryland's Department of Health, there has been one heat-related death reported in Maryland this summer.

From July 11 through July 17, heat-related illness reports reached a high of 61 statewide on July 11, and a low of 36 reported illnesses the following day.

Public health experts expect those figures to rise significantly in the coming days.

"What we are seeing is more episodes of hotter temperatures for longer periods of time and the likely hood is we're going to see more of that," said Dr. Clifford Mitchell of the Maryland Health Department.

Mitchell said early signs of heat-related illness can be simply "feeling a bit off". Other signs include headache, nausea and an upset stomach.

Mitchell said that is the time to take immediate action by stopping outdoor activity, taking a break and drinking cool, non-alcoholic, caffeine-free beverages.

He urges employers to be aware of the illness signs and provide ample break periods for workers to prevent them from falling ill.

Health authorities say people with conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease are at higher risk for heat-related illness.

Maryland health officials say taking salt tablets is a bad idea unless ordered by a doctor, since too much salt may cause nausea and vomiting.