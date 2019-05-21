WASHINGTON -- On February 10, Barry Murphy of Northwest, D.C. went for a hike with his wife. When they returned home, he collapsed in sudden cardiac arrest.

Pulse-less, Murphy’s wife called 9-1-1 and began administering CPR. The first EMS truck to arrive took over compressions and administered a shock.

Murphy regained a pulse and began breathing. Medics brought him back to life.

Thanks to the swift actions of the first responders Murphy got to thank his heroes in person, Tuesday, at Engine Co. 28 in Cleveland Park.

Those first responders received Cardiac Arrest Save Coins, a token created by D.C. Fire & EMS to honor those that respond and assist in returning the pulse to a patient before taking them to a hospital.

Responders only receive a coin after that same patient is discharged from the hospital in good health. Coins can be awarded to anyone who helps bring back a life, officials said.

According to D.C. Fire & EMS officials, the cardiac arrest survival rate in Washington has improved over the last four years and the number of bystanders stepping in to assist is increasing as well.

"Instinct takes over when you realize that he person you love is dying in front of your face. The first thing you have to do is call 911. If you don't get help coming to you, you're never going to survive, Mrs. Murphy said.

Eight D.C. Fire & EMS officers and Murphy’s wife, Eileen, were honored and received a Cardiac Arrest Save Coin.