WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A high volume of attacks directed at U.S. government websites continues as the partial government shutdown has crippled the ability of agencies to provide adequate cyber security.

Wednesday night the Brazilian-based hacker group Pryzraky boasted about bringing down the NASA website. The site was back up and running an hour later.

The Department of Homeland Security issued an Emergency Directive which stated that "multiple executive branch agency domains" had been infiltrated by hackers and in some cases emails had been redirected and intercepted.

No further information is available at this time. Check back for updates.