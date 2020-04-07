Group of demonstrators enter Stone Mountain Park

The north and west gates of the park were closed after the group entered, park police said.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A group of demonstrators marched into Stone Mountain Park on Saturday afternoon, according to park authorities.

The group was comprised of about 100 to 200 people, all dressed in black, according to John Bankhead with the Stone Mountain Park Police.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Bankhead said the group was allowed to come into the park and entered from the West Gate. They then headed toward the lawn area of the park, where the large Confederate carving of Jefferson Davis, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson on the north face of the mountain can be viewed.

The group then went to Memorial Hall, spoke, and then left with an escort by park police. Police said they had no issues with the group during their time in the park.

Bankhead said that both the north and west entrances to the park were closed and no one else was being admitted during the demonstration. Those in the park were allowed to hike and walk but no attractions were open.

The event at Stone Mountain is only one of a number of demonstrations scheduled for the Fourth of July in and around metro Atlanta.

Traditionally, for the Fourth of July, a large laser show and fireworks display take place at dusk with the carving as a backdrop.

Viewers are ordinarily invited to the lawn area to view the show, but due to social distancing restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's presentation has been canceled.