WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The federal government is back open after a 35 day shutdown over a border wall funding dispute between President Donald Trump and Congress. President Trump signed legislation Friday night that will fund the government over the next three weeks, until February 15.

Over the course of the longest shutdown in U.S. history, 800,000 federal workers were either furloughed or working without pay. Federal workers missed two paychecks because of the shutdown.

With the government back open, WUSA9 is looking at what federal workers can expect.

When do feds head back to work?

The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) put up a notice on its website announcing the government is now open and funded through the 15th. OPM said online all furloughed employees are “required to return to work on their next regularly scheduled work day.” OPM adds, employees should refer to their agency for communications and guidance. For example, the Department of Justice said most employees are expected to return to work on Monday.

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) sent a memo to department and agency heads on Friday reiterating employees may now return.

“You should reopen offices in a prompt and orderly manner,” according to the OMB memo.

The memo also reads, “We appreciate very much your cooperation and efforts during this difficult period. Thank you and your teams for your service and your continued work on behalf of the American people.”

When will feds get paid?

Federal employees can expect to be paid a lump sum as soon as possible, which will most likely be toward the end of next week according to the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) President Ken Thomas.

“They will be paid and paid as quickly as possible,” said Thomas.

The Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019, which was signed by President Trump on December 16, ensures all federal employees receive back pay from the start of the shutdown on December 22, 2018.

According to the bill summary, “This bill requires employees of the federal government or a District of Columbia public employer who are furloughed or required to work during a lapse in appropriations beginning on or after December 22, 2018, to be compensated for the period of the lapse. The employees must be compensated on the earliest date possible after the lapse ends, regardless of scheduled pay dates. Employees required to work during the lapse in appropriations may use leave.”

Thomas says payroll will take a few days to make it through the system.

“Computer systems have to be started,” explained Thomas. “Personnel have to be in place. When that happens then the payroll will be processed.”

Most contracted federal employees will not see back pay unless Congress passes legislation guaranteeing it according to Thomas.

What if the government shutdowns again?

Thomas tells WUSA9 many federal workers NARFE represents are returning to work uncertain of what could happen in the next three weeks.

“There is concern about what’s going to happen next,” said Thomas, who is a retired federal employee. “Are we going to be shut down again? And if so, is it going to happen in three weeks?”

Thomas says NARFE has heard from more than 450 members who say they aren’t sure if they want to continue serving in the government.

“That’s something that hasn’t been in the past,” he said. “I think this one went a little too far.”

The message Thomas and NARFE are trying to get across to federal employees: you must speak up.

“Contact those members of Congress, contact those senators that we elected,” said Thomas. “Tell them, no, enough is enough. This shouldn’t have happened. We shouldn’t have been the pawns in this game.”