Gov. Northam unveils 'Phase 1' plan in reopening state; signs executive order

For businesses, non-essential retail will open at 50% capacity. Salons can only serve by appointment only and must maintain strict safety guidelines and wear masks.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said he hopes to enter "Phase 1" of reopening the state by Friday, May 15.

Northam's office said he signed Executive Order Sixty-One and presented a detailed framework for the first phase of the “Forward Virginia” plan to safely and gradually ease public health restrictions while containing the spread of COVID-19.

The governor said phase one will look like what Virginians have been doing: teleworking, wearing face masks, and maintaining social distancing.

The ten-person limit on gatherings will continue.

As for businesses, non-essential retail will open at 50% capacity.

Restaurant and beverage services will still only be allowed to serve takeout and delivery. But they can have outdoor seating at 50% capacity.

Entertainment, amusement, and gyms will remain closed in phase 1.

Beach will still only allow exercise and fishing.

Salons can only serve by appointment only and must maintain strict social distancing guidelines and use face coverings during appointments.

Child care will also be open to working families.