General Colin Powell took to Facebook Thursday to thank a good Samaritan who stopped to help him after his tire blew out on I-495.

According to the post, Gen. Powell was headed to an appointment at Walter Reed Military Hospital for an exam when his front tire blew.

Just before he could change the tire, Gen. Powell said a man got out of his car and offered to help. The good Samaritan turned out to be Anthony Maggert, a United States Veteran who used to work as a civilian employee in Afghanistan.

Gen. Powell said Maggert quickly finished the job and they both rushed off to their appointments at the hospital before he could get Maggert’s name and address. They did however manage to snap a quick selfie.

Maggert later sent a note to Gen. Powell calling him “an inspiration, a leader and a statesman.” Maggert referred to Gen. Powell as the “giant whose shoulders we stood upon to carry the torch to light the way.”

Gen. Powell responded telling Maggert he “touched [his] soul and reminded [him] about what this country is all about.”

