WASHINGTON, D.C., USA —

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that all rides on the DC Circulator bus will be free from January 28, 2019 up until February 28, 2019.

"We’re kicking off Fair Shot February by making it easier for Washingtonians to get where they need to go and connect to opportunities across DC,” Bowser said in a press release.

The DC Circulator system provides transportation to popular attractions and local hotspots. The Circulator currently runs six routes that stop every 10 minutes throughout the district and Virginia, providing nearly 5 million trips a year, according to their website.

“A free Circulator is one way we can use our resources to break down barriers to opportunity—but it’s certainly not the only way,” the Mayor explained.

Bowser said she plans to make transportation more affordable and inclusive for all Washingtonians.

Click here to find the Circulator stop nearest to you.