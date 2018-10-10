VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A former reality TV star was sentenced to 16 years in prison Wednesday, for her involvement in a deadly 2017 crash in Virginia Beach.

Melissa Hancock was arrested after driving drunk the wrong way down Interstate 264 near the Oceanfront last November. Police say she struck a car head-on, killing 29-year-old Daniel Dill, a technician with the U.S. Coast Guard.

Hancock, known for her work on the Lifetime series "Little Women Atlanta," pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI manslaughter.

Her 16-year sentence is above the recommended guidelines for a guilty plea, but is not the maximum sentence allowed.

