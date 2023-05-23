Former Fairfax County High student arrested on child porn charges

The 18-year-old was arrested after nude images of teenage girls were found on his Dropbox accounts.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — UPDATE: In 2019, Masati was convicted on two amended misdemeanor charges of unlawful dissemination of images of another and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The original charges of possession of child pornography were dropped, according to Fairfax County court documents.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A former Fairfax High School student was arrested after police said they found nude images of teenage girls on his Dropbox accounts.

18-year-old Ergi Masati was arrested on October 23, 2018 and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

According to a police report, a school resource officer at Westfield High School received an anonymous letter about two Dropbox accounts with nude images of underage students.

Masati’s arrest has now been made public after all victims have been identified and notified, officials said. All of the victims attended, and have now graduated from, several Fairfax County high schools.

Masati was released on October 23, 2018 on $5,000 bond.