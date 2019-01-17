FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. —

A former Fairfax High School student was arrested after police said they found nude images of teenage girls on his Dropbox accounts.

18-year-old Ergi Masati was arrested on October 23, 2018 and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

According to a police report, a school resource officer at Westfield High School received an anonymous letter about two Dropbox accounts with nude images of underage students.

Masati’s arrest has now been made public after all victims have been identified and notified, officials said. All of the victims attended, and have now graduated from, several Fairfax County high schools.

Masati was released on October 23, 2018 on $5,000 bond.

If images of a pornographic nature appear to be of a person under the age of 18, it is a crime. If you receive unsolicited sexting messages, you should contact Fairfax County police at 703-691-2131.