Flights have been delayed at BWI, Dulles and Reagan National Airport on Tuesday night following severe weather in Tuesday night.

At all three airports, inboard flights are being held at their origin until 11:15 p.m.

At BWI, departures are delayed up to an hour and 45 minutes, which may increase.

At Reagan National Airport, departures are delayed up to 2 hours and 45 minutes, which may increase. All airborne aircraft will arrive on average an hour and 9 minutes late.

At Dulles, departures are delayed up to 3 hours and 15 minutes, which may increase. All airborne aircraft will arrive an average of 1 hour and 3 minutes late.

