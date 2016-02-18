WASHINGTON -- A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Monday morning.

Showers and storms Monday may contain locally heavy rain. This could lead to flooding of creeks, streams, and roadways that were inundated with heavy rain over the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the DC metro area and points east until 5 AM Monday.

The weather pattern the next week will be humid and unsettled with a chance of showers and t-storms each day th rough Wednesday with lesser chances Thursday and Friday. These will mostly be afternoon showers and t-storms and they stick with us until the end of next week, so we'll continue to monitor potential additional flood threats.

MONDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy & Warm

With More Showers & T-Storms

HIGHS: 80 - 85

WINDS: SE 10 - 15

MONDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy

More Showers

LOWS: 72-77

WINDS: SE 10

TUESDAY: YELLOW WEATHER ALERT

Mostly Cloudy, Warm & Humid

Mainly PM Showers & T-Storms

HIGHS: 80 - 85

WINDS: SE 10 - 15

