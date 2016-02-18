WASHINGTON -- An area of low pressure moves up the coast Saturday bringing some heavy rain, northeast breezes and lower temps. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for the metro area and points east until 2 AM Saturday night. The coastal storm will produce northeast winds, with gusts up to 25 mph, and even stronger wind gusts along the beaches. Highs will hold in the 70s Saturday across the Metro Area. The heaviest rain will fall between 10 AM and 6 PM Saturday. Some flooding is possible Saturday, which is why the Flash Flood Watch is in effect.
Sunday will be warmer and more unstable so T-storms are in the mix as well. We issued Yellow Weather Alerts for Saturday and Sunday. Showers and T-storms stay in the forecast until the end of next week, so we'll continue to monitor potential additional flood threats.
SATURDAY: Yellow Weather Alert
FLASH FLOOD WATCH
Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Cooler
with Moderate to Heavy Rain/Showers at times
HIGHS: 74 - 79
WINDS: NE 10 - 15, Gusts 15 - 30
SATURDAY NIGHT: Yellow Weather Alert
Mostly Cloudy & Mild
with Showers & maybe a T-storm
LOWS: 60s
WINDS: NW/SE - 10
SUNDAY: Yellow Weather Alert
Partly Sunny & Warmer with
Showers & T-storms
HIGHS: 79 - 84
WINDS: SE - 10
MONDAY: Yellow Weather Alert
Mostly Cloudy & Warm
With More Showers & T-Storms
HIGHS: 80 - 85
WINDS: SE - 10