COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Donald Trump has approved a federal disaster declaration as the state gets ready to deal with impacts from Dorian.

On Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster showed a letter he received back from the White House saying the declaration has been approved for all 46 counties in the state. The declaration frees up federal help to the state, including resources and money.

McMaster had sent a letter to Trump a day earlier to talk asking for the help. On Saturday, McMaster declared a state of emergency in South Carolina to get resources ready to respond to a potential natural disaster.

McMaster ordered a mandatory evacuation for the entire South Carolina coastline, affecting 830,000 people. The governor also closed schools in those areas, and ordered shelters to open.

All lanes of Interstate 26 between Charleston and Columbia were reversed Monday morning to allow evacuees to get out of the area easier. Highway 278 in Hilton Head was also reversed.

Dorian is currently forecast to move along the South Carolina coast late Wednesday and all of Thursday. It's expected to bring flooding rain, tropical storm force winds, and storm surge to the coastline.

Areas further inland will see much milder affects. In the Midlands, most areas will only see gusty winds and light to moderate rain.

