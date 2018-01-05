Here is the draw for the Kentucky Derby, set for 6:46 p.m. Saturday at Churchill Downs.

Santa Anita Derby winner Justify, the 3-1 favorite in the morning line, drew the No. 7 post.

A full field of 20 was entered for the race, with one also-eligible in Blended Citizen. He will need one horse to scratch by 9 a.m. Friday in order to make the race.

Post, horse, trainer, jockey, odds

1. Firenze Fire, Jason Servis, Paco Lopez, 50-1

2. Free Drop Billy, Dale Romans, Robby Albarado, 30-1

3. Promises Fulfilled, Dale Romans, Corey Lanerie, 30-1

4. Flameaway, Mark Casse, Jose Lezcano, 30-1

5. Audible, Todd Pletcher, Javier Castellano, 8-1

6. Good Magic, Chad Brown, Jose Ortiz, 12-1

7. Justify, Bob Baffert, Mike Smith, 3-1

8. Lone Sailor, Tom Amoss, James Graham, 50-1

9. Hofburg, Bill Mott, Irad Ortiz Jr., 20-1

10. My Boy Jack, Keith Desormeaux, Kent Desormeaux, 30-1

11. Bolt d'Oro, Mick Ruis, Victor Espinoza, 8-1

12. Enticed, Kiaran McLaughlin, Junior Alvarado, 30-1

13. Bravazo, D. Wayne Lukas, Luis Contreras, 50-1

14. Mendelssohn, Aidan O'Brien, Ryan Moore, 5-1

15. Instilled Regard, Jerry Hollendorfer, Drayden Van Dyke, 50-1

16. Magnum Moon, Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez, 6-1

17. Solomini, Bob Baffert, Flavien Prat, 30-1

18. Vino Rosso, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 12-1

19. Noble Indy, Todd Pletcher, Florent Geroux, 30-1

20. Combatant, Steve Asmussen, Ricardo Santana Jr., 50-1

ALSO ELIGIBLE

21. Blended Citizen, Doug O'Neill, Kyle, Frey, 50-1

© 2018 USATODAY.COM