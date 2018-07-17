WASHINGTON - A D.C. man proposed to the love of his life surrounded by 100 dozen flower bouquets he hadn't bought.

Ezra Allswang got on one knee at the entrance of their favorite grocery store: the Trader Joe's in West End, D.C.

"I told her we were going to the movies and that we would stop at TJs to pick up some snacks," Allswang said.

Every Thursday, the couple shops together and they always hunt for Trader Joe's famous stuffed animals, which the company hides around the store for children to find and trade in for a lollipop.

With the help of store employees, Allswang hid a stuffed hedgehog for Rashel Maikhor to find.

"When we get to the TJs’ snack aisle, Rashel spotted the cutest stuffed hedgehog, which I had arranged to hide there," Allswang said. "As we were walking out of the aisle with the hedgehog, we 'bumped' into Captain Chris and he said we can go claim the prize. He took us to the front of the store near the flowers and pulled out the treasure chest."

Maikhor couldn't hold back tears after opening the chest, which was filled with photos from the last five years.

The couple, who both graduated from the University of Maryland in May of 2017, now live and work in northwest Washington.

They hope their future is filled with love and many more trips to the grocery store.

