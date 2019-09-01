WASHINGTON —

A 23-year-old man was arrested after police say he violently attacked two innocent Metro riders at Navy Yard Station on Tuesday.

Around 5:50 p.m. The Metro Transit Police Department said they responded to Navy Yard Station for the report of an assault. Officers arrived on scene to find a 59-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man who said they had been attacked by the suspect.

The woman told police the suspect, 23-year-old Leon Quarles, came up behind her and hit her in the head for no reason. The woman claims the blow caused her to lose consciousness and fall to the floor. Officials said she was transported to a local hospital where she was admitted for fractures to her facial bones, lacerations and a concussion.

Police said Quarles also approached the male victim and hit him in the head. Emergency personnel on the scene checked the man, who did not want to be transported.

An investigation later revealed that Quarles evaded fare twice at Navy Yard Station before the attacks. Police said slipped through the emergency gate at the station to exit, then entered a nearby CVS where he allegedly stole nearly $100 worth of merchandise. Quarles then walked back to the station and slipped through the ADA fare gate without paying.

After he was arrested, officials said Quarles also threatened to shoot two MTPD officers after his release.

Quarles was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, threats to do bodily harm and disorderly conduct. Police said Quarles was not charged for evading fare due to the D.C. Council vote in December to decriminalize fare evasion.