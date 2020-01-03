A Minnesota family is facing an uphill challenge.

They found out their newborn is one of only 10 babies in the United States to have a medical condition that impacts chromosomes.



Brianna Johnson and Stefan Cook said they feared they never hear their daughter cry.



While pregnant an ultrasound revealed their daughter, Chloe, had two holes in her heart plus brain and kidney abnormalities. When she was born prematurely, they received more news they did not expect.

“On her 22nd chromosome she is missing a chunk of genes,” Stefan Cook said.

Brianna added, “We found out when she was born it is a fusion of the brain plates,” she said. “She is one of ten babies documented with this specific deletion.”



After six weeks in the hospital, the couple was able to take Chloe home the day before Christmas. Despite the medical challenges they remain hopeful.



“So all the answers we have now are wait and see. She also has a cleft pallet. A hole in the roof of her mouth,” Cook said.



For now, Chloe eats via a feeding tube.



At three months doctors performed a surgery to separate her brain plates.



Because she needs a certain level of care, Johnson says she can't return to work.

Friends of the family have created a GoFundMe account to help with their daughter’s medical expenses.





As they wait for answers, the couple says their daughter adds joy to a home already filled with love.



“We take it one day at a time and not think of what could happen,” Johnson said. “It could be a lot worse. I am just happy she is ours. She has been a lot of fun.”



