WASHINGTON -- Anger. Frustration. Sorrow. Those are just some of the words to describe how many around Washington D.C. are responding to the Pittsburgh mass shooting.

All of those emotions came out at a prayer service and vigil held at DuPont Circle on Sunday.

During the service, you could see the pain written across dozens of faces as a Rabbi read the names of Saturday’s 11 Tree of Hope Synagogue victims.

Those with the New Synagogue Project and If Not Now DC hosted this 5 o’clock Minyan in support of the shooting survivors and Jewish community. At one point in the service, a Rabbi asked those from Pittsburgh to raise their hand so everyone could show them some extra love. That’s how we met DC Grad student, Josh Axelrod.

“My mom still lives there. I went to a synagogue about a mile away. Devastating is the word I would use. This has been wonderful to see this outpouring of support from both the Jewish Community and everyone,” said Axelrod.

“Community is important and the fact that we work together as a community, Jews and non Jews, to make this happen is really important,” said Virginia Spatz, who helped spread the word about the event.

Axelrod also told WUSA 9, “Yesterday was rough. I’ve been trying to come to terms with it. I don’t know what else to say. I just hope it gets better.”

You could hear people crying as the Jewish prayers were sung – but Sunday wasn’t just about prayer.

A Coalition of groups gathered at a vigil held right after the prayer service to voice anger and frustration over the recent rise of Anti-Semitism.

“Xenophobia, Islamophobia, Homophobia, Anti-Semitism – all of these bigotries are tied up together and part of how White Supremacy works is by trying to pit us together,” said one speaker.

The group’s message was to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

Frank Spokane, who is also from Pittsburgh, said of the President, “Why can’t he just, explicitly and clearly denounce things that are clearly evil?”

