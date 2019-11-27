PORT NECHES, Texas — At least three people were hurt, but no one was killed when a massive explosion rocked the TPC Group Plant in Port Neches early Wednesday morning.

A mandatory evacuation continues for homes and businesses within a half-mile of the facility, according to Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick.

Magnolia Avenue, or Highway 366, is closed between Nall Avenue, or Highway 365, and Spur 136. The Sabine Neches waterway has also been closed.

A shelter in place for the entire city of Groves has been ordered according to Jefferson County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike White.

Judge Branick told 12News there are no fatalities and only three injuries that he knows of. “We’re thankful. That’s amazing the way it looks out here," he told 12News by phone.

The American Red Cross has set up a shelter at the First Baptist Church in Nederland.

Officials at the TPC Group say all of their employees are accounted for according to Branick.

One person suffered a broken arm and another has already been released from the hospital Branick said.

The TPC Group has released a statement…

“At approximately 1:00 a.m. today, Wednesday, November 27 an explosion was reported at the TPC Group Port Neches Operations site located at 2102 TX-136 Spur, Port Neches, TX 7561 involving a processing unit. TPC Group has activated its Emergency Response Plan and requested assistance from Port Neches Fire Department and Huntsman.

The event is ongoing, but will be brought under control as quickly and safely as possible.

At this time, personnel at the site have been evacuated. We have accounted for all site personnel and three personnel have sustained injuries and are being treated.

Right now our focus is on protecting the safety of responders and the public, and minimizing any impact to the environment. More information will be updated as soon as it is available.”

Officials in Orange County have called for a shelter in place in the county south of Interstate 10 until at least 6 a.m.

Residents should close windows and turn off their fans and air conditioning units according to Orange County Judge John Gothia.

Gothia noted the east-northeast wind direction could possibly carry a chemical plume into Orange County.

12News began receiving viewer reports of an explosion the vicinity of Texas 366 and Spur 136 in Port Arthur just after 1 a.m.

People living within a half-mile of the plant are being contacted and told to evacuate via the "911 Reach" system, the sheriff's office said.

Plant explosion in Port Neches

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.