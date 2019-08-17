Itching to get to know the newest restaurant and retail additions to Washington? From a wine bar to an Italian eatery, read on to see the newest businesses to arrive near you.

The Eastern

New to 360 Seventh St. SE in Capitol Hill is The Eastern, a wine bar. So far, it's been well-received: it has a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

This spot has a menu full of cocktail and wine options that allows patrons to try something new based on familiar tastes and standard drinks. The small food menu features charcuterie and cheese boards, hummus with house-fired pita and sea bass ceviche with ginger, scallions and garlic fish sauce.

Casta's Rum Bar

Casta's Rum Bar is a bar and Cuban spot that recently opened at 1121 New Hampshire Ave. NW in Foggy Bottom. It currently has a 4.5-star rating out of five Yelp reviews.

This spot offers classic Cuban sandwiches, soups and small plates like Las Borrachas (barbecue pork ribs with spicy rum sauce) and Maduros Envueltos en Tocino (sweet plantains wrapped in bacon with queso blanco and guava cream sauce). There is also a separate menu featuring 15 rum cocktails, along with a cigar menu with stogies ranging from mild to full body flavor.

Piccolina

Last but not least, Piccolina is a new Italian spot that's located at 963 Palmer Alley NW. With a rating of four stars from eight Yelp reviews, it's been a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

This cafe serves up dishes cooked in a wood-fired oven. Breakfast standouts include the rosemary ham and fontina crepe, egg and cheese on brioche and the wood-roasted grapefruit. Lunch options feature eggplant parmesan and braised meatballs with mozzarella.

