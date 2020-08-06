The moratorium gives Governor Northam’s administration time to implement a rent relief program for residents facing housing insecurity during the pandemic.

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam announced a stop to eviction proceedings in Virginia due to a temporary statewide moratorium.

The order was issued Monday by the Virginia Supreme Court and will remain in effect through June 28.

Evictions were put on hold in mid-March while court houses were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But on May 17, the order to suspend non-emergency proceedings expired, allowing backlog eviction lawsuits to continue.

