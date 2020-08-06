x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

news

Evictions in Virginia halted while Gov. Northam starts rent relief program

The moratorium gives Governor Northam’s administration time to implement a rent relief program for residents facing housing insecurity during the pandemic.
Credit: 13News Now Staff

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam announced a stop to eviction proceedings in Virginia due to a temporary statewide moratorium. 

The order was issued Monday by the Virginia Supreme Court and will remain in effect through June 28. 

Evictions were put on hold in mid-March while court houses were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. But on May 17, the order to suspend non-emergency proceedings expired, allowing backlog eviction lawsuits to continue. 

The moratorium gives Northam’s administration time to implement a rent relief program for residents facing housing insecurity during the pandemic. 

Details regarding the rent relief initiative are expected to be announced in the upcoming weeks. 

RELATED: Norfolk protesters urge state to cancel rent, suspend accrued debt

RELATED: Struggling to pay rent? Check out resources available in Hampton Roads