How to watch 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' with a live orchestra

WASHINGTON — A new concert experience will be swinging through D.C. this September as fans of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" will get that chance to see Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, Peter B. Parker and more on the big screen joined by a live orchestra at the National Theatre.

Spider-Man fans across the District can purchase tickets to watch the 2018 Academy Award-winning film as a live orchestra, band and turntables with a scratch DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack.

The film's score contains original hip-hop-infused music with contributions from Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Jaden Smith and Nicki Minaj.

The movie's score was composed by Golden Globe-nominee and Emmy-winning composer Daniel Pemberton.

“'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' is one of my favorite scores I’ve ever written,” said Pemberton. “Utilizing a full orchestra, crazy electronics and unbelievable turntable scratching techniques amongst a million other things is so technically complex, I never thought we’d ever be able to actually reproduce it in a live setting; but somehow, we have. I am ridiculously excited for fans around the country to see their very first Spider-Verse concert later this year.”

Joining the performance is The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra, which will be led by the tour's conductor Emily Marshall.

This is one stop of a national tour and comes on the heels of the show's sold-out world premiere at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn last March.

The live concert experience will be held at D.C.'s National Theatre on Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be available on Friday at 10 a.m. at BroadwayAtTheNational.com or in person at The National Theatre box office located at 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. Prices start at $25.

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" introduces Miles Morales, a Brooklynn teen who is bitten by a radioactive spider and gains Spider-Man-like powers. It features several variations of the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man we've all come to know and love. The movie stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Nicolas Cage, John Mulaney, Mahershala Ali, and more.