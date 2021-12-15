Kennedy Center delays 'Ain't Too Proud' musical due to COVID-19 outbreak among fully vaccinated cast

If you got tickets to a performance before Dec. 28, we have some disappointing news that's gonna make you wanna "Shout!"

The Kennedy Center has canceled the first 15 performances of the musical "Ain't Too Proud," based on the R&B group the Temptations, due to a COVID-19 outbreak among its fully-vaccinated company.

"Ain't Too Proud" was scheduled to open at the Kennedy Center's Opera House Wednesday, but performances have been postponed until Dec. 28.

The Kennedy Center shared a message to ticket holders that says the COVID-19 cases were confirmed before the cast and crew arrived in D.C. People who previously purchased tickets to one of the now-canceled shows can exchange their tickets for a different performance, request a refund, or donate their tickets.

Performance update (Dec. 15, 2021): Even with robust precautions in place, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been identified within the fully vaccinated company of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations prior to the Washington, D.C. engagement. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/EoprCGHQdI — The Kennedy Center (@kencen) December 15, 2021

After more than a year with no live performances, the Kennedy Center finally kicked off its 2021-2022 musical and theater season in October with the Tony-award-winning musical "Hadestown."

"Beautiful – The Carole King Musical" opened at the Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theater on Thursday.

The Kennedy Center requires all adult patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to enter its theaters. Masks are also required to be worn in the audience except while eating or drinking.

Bad luck for the Temptation's musical isn't just happening in the District. On Tuesday, the Broadway performance of "Ain't Too Proud" was canceled due to a COVID-19 case. Performances for the Broadway show resumed at a matinee on Wednesday.