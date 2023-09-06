The holidays are around the corner and Enchant Christmas is coming back to Nats Park

With so many different activities for everyone in the family to enjoy, Enchant Christmas should definitely be on your 9 Things to do list this holiday season.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Nationals Park is bringing winter wonderland back this holiday season.

Enchant Christmas's maze theme this year is “Reindeer Games." The event aims to “weave magic into every corner.”

This year's maze is an immersive experience for all to enjoy not just a pretty stroll. Help the reindeer fly Santa's sleigh by finding the magic bells in time to save Christmas.

If you’re looking to spend some money or buy some last-minute Christmas gifts, take a stroll through “The Village.” There you’ll find tiny storefronts with artesian vendors, boutiques, and tasty treats.

For those looking for a more active experience, the ice skating trail is back. Glide through a dazzling forest of Christmas lights.

A play area for the younger elves under 7 will also be available. Families can expect different activities to keep their little ones entertained away from the hustle and bustle of The Village.

No matter your age, you’re never too old to ask for a gift. At Santa’s Landing, you can visit the big guy, have a little chat, and slip him some hints about a special something you’ve been eyeing all year, but be warned he is known to follow very strict rules. He will check that list TWICE to see if you’ve been naughty or nice. Whatever the final decision is, at least you can walk away with a photo to remember the moment forever.