A DC tradition is back this Labor Day weekend | DC Jazz Fest

The DC Jazz Festival is back this Labor Day weekend at The Wharf.

WASHINGTON — Try and catch the rhythm at DC Jazz fest. The festival is a pillar of the community and has been going on for almost two decades. People from all over the country gather in the District to enjoy the cadence from various performers.

This Labor Day weekend, the event is being held at The Wharf. Sunday is the last day of this year’s festival, with activities planned from noon until 10 p.m. It is not too late to get tickets. There are still general admission and VIP tickets available for Sunday's show.

The DC Jazz Festival intertwines heritage, culture, and history with music. D.C. is known for its jazz scene, dating back to the legendary Duke Ellington. The jazz pioneer formed his band “The Duke Serenaders” right here in Northwest. They performed all over D.C. before taking their talents to New York City.

The goal of the festival is to bring people together from all ages and backgrounds to spread the knowledge and flow of jazz music. This year’s lineup is composed of multiple Grammy-winning jazz artists, including Samara Joy who is scheduled to perform on Sunday.

The festival also includes a panel that allows guests to meet the artists. Tickets to join the conversation at the “Meet the Artists” tent are free. That experience is being held at the Recreation Pier on 1001 7th St, SW from 1 p.m. to 7:30pm. on Sunday.

Schedule of Sunday's events: