'Don't play with the Queen!' | The Beyhive lines up hours ahead of concert at FedEx Field

"You've got your Tom Brady, your LeBron James, for us it's Beyoncé," said one fan setting up in the parking lot early Saturday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Beyoncé's Renaissance tour has arrived in the DMV and the hive was lined up hours ahead to see their Queen on stage at FedEx Field.

The concert kicks off at 8 p.m., but WUSA9 found fans setting up chairs and canopies in the parking lot early Saturday afternoon. Some were blasting their favorite Beyoncé tunes and even doing a little karaoke.

"I have some spray paint and some fringe and some adhesive tape and we're going to go ahead and construct my boots while we're here waiting for Beyoncé," said Dawn.

"Girl we are here to see Beyoncé baby, the queen bee honey okay. Renaissance honey!" said one adoring fan.

"You have your Dianna Ross your Michael Jackson you have your Beyonce.."



Who's going to the #Beyonce concert at @FedExField tonight!



Tune in to @wusa9 at 6pm for our live report pic.twitter.com/57qw7zKIHa — 𝙆𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙚 𝙇𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙤 (@KatieLusso) August 5, 2023

Many were dressed to the nines in their Beyoncé best.

"It's giving a little bit of glamor very much early 2000s. Very much streetwear with a little bit high fashion. Mary J. Blige mixed with old money at the VMAs," shared one fan.

Another dressed in a silver top explained to WUSA9 that they were "going off the Renaissance album. I have a bunch of silver going on, did my makeup and everything".

Another shared their outfit was "giving the cover but still cool cause it's hot".

Throughout the afternoon fans had to cool down with water to keep from getting heated. But nothing could keep the Beyhive from showing their love to the Queen B.

"She's back in D.C. after five years," explained one fan.

"It's Beyoncé Gisele Knowles Carter. She can't be touched," said another fan.

"You've got your Tom Brady, your LeBron James, for us it's Beyoncé," said Dawn.

To those who don't understand why the Beyhive is so crazy in love with Beyoncé, one stan had this to say.