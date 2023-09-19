Arlington middle school recognized as National Blue Ribbon School

Williamsburg Middle School was recognized as an exemplary high-performing school.

ARLINGTON, Va. — An Arlington middle school is being recognized as one of the best schools in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education. This year's list of National Blue Ribbon Schools was announced Tuesday. Williamsburg Middle School earned the prestigious award for Exemplary High-Performing School.

Williamsburg Middle School was one of 353 schools recognized nationwide for overall academic achievement or progress in closing achievement gaps on assessments.

“This is an extraordinary achievement for our students, staff, and community,” said Bryan Boykin, principal of Williamsburg Middle School. “Being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School demonstrates the hard work of our educators and students, as well as our community’s continued commitment to supporting our schools and students. We are incredibly proud of the accomplishments of our students and the quality of our staff.”

This is not the first time an Arlington school has received a Blue Ribbon award. Past winners include Arlington Traditional School, which took home the Blue Ribbon three times in 2019, 2004 and 2001, Patrick Henry Elementary School got one in 2015, and Yorktown High School in 2002, among others going back to 1985.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education. The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally," said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona in a statement. "The award affirms and validates the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in striving for – and attaining – exemplary achievement. National Blue Ribbon Schools represent the full diversity of American schools and serve students of every background."

Congratulations, Williamsburg Middle School!