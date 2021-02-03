William & Mary Class of 2020 will have to wait another year for commencement ceremony

William & Mary made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020 commencement ceremony for the third time, citing COVID-19 restrictions.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — 2020 Graduates with William & Mary will have to wait even longer to get their special commencement ceremony after the college had to reschedule the ceremony again.

Every college student dreams of that special graduation moment, but sadly, 2020 graduates of William & Mary will have to wait another year until they can get the chance to celebrate.

Leaders with the Student Affairs Office say it wasn't an easy decision, but say it was necessary to keep students, staff, and their families safe.

William & Mary wrote a statement to its students, saying in part:

"Unfortunately, the guidance makes clear that an in-person gathering of our Class of 2020 degree candidates and families simply will not be possible this May. With the status of the pandemic and vaccine distribution still uncertain for summer and early fall (and not wanting to risk our having to reschedule your celebration a fourth time), the Commencement Committee is excited to plan for your return in March 2022."

Instead of graduating with a formal ceremony this May, the graduates are expected to cross the stage in March 2022. Meanwhile, the Class of 2021 will graduate this year with smaller, hybrid ceremonies spread throughout their commencement weekend.