When is the first day of school across the DMV?

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — School districts across the DMV are either prepping for the first day of school or have already started the new school year.
Here are the districts starting school this week:
- Montgomery County Public Schools
- Arlington Public Schools
- Prince George's County Public Schools
- Charles County Public Schools
- Calvert County Public Schools
These districts started school last week:
- Fairfax County Public Schools
- Frederick County Public Schools
- Clarke County Public Schools
- Loudoun County Public Schools
- Alexandria City Public Schools
