Education

When is the first day of school across the DMV?

Whether you have children in school or you're driving through a school zone, here is when school starts across the DMV.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — School districts across the DMV are either prepping for the first day of school or have already started the new school year. 

Here are the districts starting school this week:

- Montgomery County Public Schools

- Arlington Public Schools

- Prince George's County Public Schools

- Charles County Public Schools

- Calvert County Public Schools 

These districts started school last week:

- Fairfax County Public Schools

- Frederick County Public Schools

- Clarke County Public Schools

- Loudoun County Public Schools

- Alexandria City Public Schools

