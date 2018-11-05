FALLS CHURCH, VA -- Several students from Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School are under investigation after police found nude pictures on several cell phones.

There are ten students listed in the search warrant that describes how nude pictures and body parts wound up being sent or received on nine student cell phones.

In one case, a boy took a picture of his penis and sent it to his girlfriend and she sent him a nude picture of her. They broke up, and she sent the picture of his penis to another student and so on.

One person admitted to putting that picture on Snapchat for 10 minutes. Even though Snapchats delete after being sent, police say they can be retrieved.

Another student, a high school freshman, exposed her breasts during a live Instagram session and a boy admitted to taking a screen shot of it.

This is a criminal investigation which falls under child pornography, as Falls Church Police Chief Mary Gavin explains.

"Child porn laws were created to protect children against child predators. The fact that a child transmits the image, the law doesn't see the difference. So, we're in a quagmire," said Gavin.

She would not say if they are definitely pursuing child pornography charges.

"We're looking first to see if it's just among the children. And if there's something beyond this because once you hit send, your not sure what hands these get into. What we don't know is, if they were coerced, if there is an adult or predator involved. Ferreting out to see if this is innocent flirting. Is it a mistake by a middle school child," she said.

What should parents say to their children before something like this happens?

"Do not take naked pictures of yourself or any type of compromising picture of yourself and send it to a friend. A friend even that you trust. Because you never know where these pictures will end up," said Chief Gavin.

Investigators have already seized five cell phones from students. They are about to seize four more.

Police said those students are not getting those phone back anytime soon.

