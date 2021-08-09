It's almost time for students across our area to head back to class! But some children in Montgomery Co. have been back inside their classrooms for about a month.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Students, teachers and staff, who have returned to school early are learning lessons, which can help others in the coming weeks. It's almost time for students across our area to head back to class — but some children in Montgomery County have been back inside their classrooms for almost a month.

At Arcola Elementary in Wheaton, Maryland, Mrs. Kim Lee is already teaching second grade. She had been teaching virtually since March of 2020.

“My mindset was like a lot of nerves just because I hadn't been in the building in so long,” she said. “I was just nervous about bringing back everything I did pre-COVID and how that was going to play out with all the COVID restrictions,” Mrs. Lee said.

Arcola is one of two "Innovative Schools" in Montgomery County. There, they essentially have year-round school for all their students, which means they went back to class to start the year in early July, instead of August or September.

“Being the first one to have to do this I think is the biggest challenge,” Principal Emmanuel Jean-Philippe, said. “We're dealing with children and we want to keep everyone safe and everyone is looking to us to find out how is it going.”

We asked Jean-Philippe and Lee what lessons they’ve learned that can help other schools as they bring back students.

“You want to ensure that you review your logistics and operations,” Jean-Philippe said. “As complex as what entrances and exits are we going to now use based on the things that we've learned and so keeping in mind you are not returning to what you left.”

Once inside the classrooms, students experience more changes — everyone is wearing masks; there are sanitizing stations; teachers are limiting sharing, so kids have their own classroom materials.

Some of the changes in Mrs. Lee's classroom aren't physical.

“Usually when they start second grade, they're kind of over the period of 'oh I miss my mom,'” she said. “A lot of the students were having a really hard time transitioning back to being in the classroom and being away from their families.”

Mrs. Lee has advice for teachers, who are coming back at the regular time in the next few weeks.

“I would just say to take it slow,” she said. “I know as teachers we get so much pressure of ‘oh you have to do this assessment,’ ‘oh you need to do this,’ and ‘you need to hit on all of these lessons for bench mark and Eureka,’ and the students just are not ready for it right now. They really need to build that classroom community first and know how to be around other kids again and know how to be back in the school, back in the classroom.”