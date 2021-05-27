'Give our young people options' | Ward 7 and 8 parents appeal to DC Council on school reopening

DCPS parents are demanding renovated buildings, more resources, technology, tutoring and programs in schools that parents say have a history of broken promises.

WASHINGTON — As the District begins to reopen among a drop in COVID cases, some families most impacted by the virus are hesitant about reopening schools.

Ward 7 and 8 parents told DC councilmembers in a nearly three-hour meeting Wednesday night what it would take for their children to return to school buildings. Allyson Criner Brown said many parents east of the river simply don’t trust DC Public Schools (DCPS) because of a history of broken promises.

Criner Brown recalled a fire that broke out in the Anne Beers cafeteria back in June of 2019.

The smoke alarm never went off, but everyone made it out safely. Parents at the Ward 7 elementary school asked repeatedly for sprinklers but were told the school was “grandfathered in” and didn’t need them.

“We have a very real concern that when we voice things that are important to us and needs that are critical to us, we get told ‘no,” recalled Brown.

Charles Boston, another parent, agrees with Brown.

“I’m appealing to you as a father, as a youth advocate, as a concerned citizen the violence you see it’s preventable give our young people options,” Boston said.

“Should we be treating Ward 7 and 8 schools like we treat schools in Wards 2 and 3 and if the answer is no, I see a lot of people shaking their heads, then what’s different?” Chairman Phil Mendelson asked.

“In order to treat us the same we need some meaningful investment to raise our floor,” Eboni-Rose Thompson answered. “People don’t trust our buildings are safe because our buildings aren’t as nice.”

Thompson represents Ward 7 on the State Board of Education.

“DCPS talked about in-person learning as an equity play and as you look at in-person learning and who advocated for in-person it was largely wealthier, white people because they already trust their schools are going to safe,” she added.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser presented her proposed budget to the council Thursday and announced a major investment in schools -- resulting in more money for child care, tutoring, mental health services, new work-based programs in middle and high schools, plus shuttles to get children to and from Wards 7 & 8 schools safely.

Meanwhile, as the mayor reopens the city, parents said they need to see sustained low cases of COVID-19 to comfortably send their children back to school..

“This summer we have a new factor in place and families are watching it,” Carlene Reid said.

Thompson emphasized that currently, eight out of 10 COVID patients are Black residents.

“Black people live East of the River mostly. We live in other places but we’re pretty brown over here and our students are pretty brown over here.," she added

"It seems like we’re not prioritizing what we need to do to get kids back in school,” Brown said.