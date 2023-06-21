Could online certifications help with school teacher shortages in Virginia?

Arlington and Fairfax counties have partnered with iTeach to offer online teaching courses and certifications.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Could online teaching programs help Virginia solve its teacher shortage?

According to the Virginia Department of Education, there are roughly 3,500 teacher vacancies across the Commonwealth. This month, education leaders gave approval for an online certification program they hope encourages more people to join the teaching profession.

The program is called iTeach and it offers an online path to getting teacher certification.

“The teacher shortage crisis is not unique to Virginia,” Andrew Rozell, president of certification for iTeach said.

Rozell explained that the program offers a simpler route to getting certified without going back to college.

“Sometimes that’s not a viable option for individuals, whether it’s financial or driving to a campus,” Rozell said. “So iTeach is just there to be an option that’s accessible, it's affordable.”

The program starts online with instruction and test prep for the certification program. Rozell said the second part is an in-class training portion.

If you’re wondering how the program stacks up against local universities teacher certification programs, Rozell pointed out that iTeach certification process has accreditation with Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation, or CAEP.

"George Mason University, University of Virginia, and William and Mary all hold the same accreditation,” Rozell said. "We are the only non-university to ever earn that status.“

Last week, Virginia gave approval for iTeach to partner with 25 school districts the Commonwealth. In the DMV that approval came in Arlington and Fairfax. Rozell said they will begin working in those counties this week in two ways.

The first is to address the current teachers in the area with provisional licenses. iTeach will create a route to full licenses for them.

The second program will be recruiting people who are not teachers to make a career change and use iTeach as the route to get there. Rozell said the iTeach program isn’t a cure-all for the teacher shortages.

“I think the solution to the teacher crisis is a myriad of things,” he explained. “We need to address teacher attrition and retention. But iTeach is looking to be an option and play a role in the recruitment of new teachers.”