Some colleges saw 11% decrease in education majors due to pandemic, study says

A group studying education enrollment said one-fifth of institutions saw an 11% decrease in new education undergrads the past two years.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — At many colleges, fewer students have been enrolling in education majors since the pandemic hit. The University of Maryland (UMD) said that hasn't been the case for them.

When they entered the field, most teachers didn't expect to have to teach virtual classes or wear masks inside the classroom, but COVID-19 forced them to adapt.

“A lot of challenges going on, a lot of things happening," UMD graduate student Jessica Parker said.

Parker is currently working toward her Master's degree in special education at the University of Maryland.

She said she's wanted to be a teacher her entire life -- and the pandemic hasn't changed that.

"As I got a little bit older, I actually had some experience being able to work with kids. I teach swim lessons, I'm a swim coach, I was able to tutor, and then I got into college, having experiences working with students through my classes," Parker said. "And it was just a really great feeling, being able to see everyone, see all my students learn, watch people grow and just be able to help others."

It's no secret teachers have faced many challenges during the pandemic.



It's been affecting college enrollment in education majors.



Not everyone feels like Parker, though.

The American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education reports that in both Fall 2020 and 2021, one-fifth of institutions saw an 11% decrease in new undergraduate enrollment, and 13% saw a decline in graduate students.

Not the University of Maryland, however.

“We were able to experience an uptick in our college. For example, our new freshmen enrollment numbers in our college almost doubled," UMD Executive Director of Teacher Education, Ebony Terrell Shockley said.

Parker said the pandemic actually expanded her skillset.

“Definitely never thought I was going to be student teaching virtually, but it made me become more flexible and adaptable, and I learned a lot of skills that I wouldn't have learned otherwise," she said.

Terrell Shockley said her college is constantly adapting the curriculum to make sure future teachers like Parker are prepared.

“We have in place practices that support digital literacy technology," she said. "And we follow the latest trends, and the latest research on what does a technology-literate classroom look like? What does it entail? What are those practices?”

Parker is ready to try to answer those questions and share her passion with her future students.

“I know it will be difficult, but I think if that goal of students is definitely the top priority, and that's kind of what's keeping me motivated," she said. "That's what's making me excited about the pandemic. Because now more than ever, it's so important for students to be able to have a strong teacher who's excited, who's ready to help them learn and is able to understand them.”