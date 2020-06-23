Three football players announce plans to transfer from Liberty

Two of them cite “racial insensitivity” in the university’s leadership. Nine players have transferred or had their names removed from the roster this month.

LYNCHBURG, Va. — Three football players at Liberty University say they have entered the transfer portal and two of them cite “racial insensitivity” in the university’s leadership or similar reasons.

Kei’Trel Clark and Tayvion Land, sophomore defensive backs, and senior linebacker Waylen Cozad all announced their intentions on Twitter.

Clark and Land, who are Black, cited racial or cultural concerns with the leadership at the evangelical school in Virginia. Cozad, who is white, said he is “ready for a new opportunity.”

Nine players have transferred or had their names removed from the football roster shortly after players returned to campus June 1.