VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Yvonne Bunn is the Director of Homeschool Support and Government Affairs, Home Educator's Association of Virginia. She said she's taught homeschooling for 30 years.

So, she wants to encourage parents that it’s as an extension of the natural teaching parents already do for their kids and she wants parents, like Mary Copeland, to feel empowered when they approach helping students learn from home.

If parents are stuck trying to help a student but they don't know much about the topic, Bunn suggests parents go online where there’s a plethora of information.

Also, Bunn suggests YouTube if the teacher’s unavailable, or even turning to libraries and reaching out to other people in your community.

Copeland said she is a parent of two and works from home. Therefore, she understands the obstacles that come with an un-expected home-schooling for the rest of the academic year.

"They are missing that instruction time and you have to give it to them,” said Copeland.

As much as schools are providing resources for students and parents, homeschooling expert, Bunn says parents might also face behavioral challenges.

"That's not necessarily a bad thing. That's something that parents need to stop and take care of right there and deal with that,” said Bunn.

Once the emotional growth is addressed, there's the educational growth that still needs to happen. Bunn suggests parents approach the work differently by first setting a positive tone.

"It could really be a good experience,” said Bunn.

Second, stay balanced with academics and fun.

"Give them breaks. Give them an opportunity to transition into the school and home environment because it's a big change,” said Bunn.

Depending on the child's age, Bunn suggests adding learning without textbooks. Give young children projects, like documenting what they see in the backyard.

"You can think about education being outside of the box,” said Bunn.

When you're at a loss of how to help your child, look to online resources and share learning with neighbors, like Copeland did.

"Some friends that are math teachers have been helping us,” said Copeland.

Remember, when you get frustrated: pause, take a step back and re-group. Think of yourself as a mentor, in this position and find some gratitude in the process.

"I hope that when your kids do go back to class you have a new appreciation for your teachers,” said Copeland.

