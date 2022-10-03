Spotsylvania County middle school teacher selected as Virginia's teacher of the year

Fabiana Parker has been an educator for almost 20 years, and started with Spotsylvania County Public Schools as an ESOL educator in 2021.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Fabiana Parker, an ESOL teacher at Thornburg Middle School in Spotsylvania County, was named the 2023 Virginia Teacher of Year.

A special ceremony was held Friday evening in the Patrick Henry Building on Capitol Square in Richmond, Virginia. The Teacher of the Year program recognizes and honors extraordinary teachers who represent the best teaching practices across the nation.

Parker was picked from among eight other regional teachers nominated across the commonwealth.

“We are so proud to see Mrs. Parker recognized for the outstanding work she does each and every day with her students,” said Interim Superintendent Kelly Guempel.

Parker has been an educator for almost 20 years. She started teaching in Spotsylvania County Public Schools as an ESOL educator in 2021. When she's not teaching, Parker says she spends her time with students, parents, staff, and community members "to provide opportunities for partnership and growth through a variety of activities such as guest speaker series."

"Fabiana [Parker] exudes a passion for teaching and her efforts are an inspiration not only to her students, but also to her fellow faculty and staff members," Guempel said.