Alexandria City Public Schools names new superintendent

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Alexandria City Public Schools announced its first ever permanent Black female superintendent on Friday.

Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt was named superintendent for the school district effective July 1.

"Kay-Wyatt is an experienced, forward-thinking leader, and is exactly what we need for our school division’s success. She brings to this role a focus on academic excellence and social-emotional well-being for our students, and will continue to emphasize and ensure that we have safe schools,” said Alexandria City School Board Chair Meagan L. Alderton.

“Her experience as a teacher, school administrator, human resources expert and division-wide leader is crucial to her vision for creating a more supportive, positive climate and community that extends from Central Office all the way through our schools.” Alderton added, “The Board also wants to express our gratitude to Dr. Kay-Wyatt for stepping up when she was needed last summer and adapting quickly to serving ACPS as interim superintendent during this school year.”

The school district said that Kay-Wyatt was the district's chief of human resources before her appointment as interim superintendent in August 2022. She also served as acting chief of human resources and executive director of human resources. She joined the school division in July 2021.

Before that, Kay-Wyatt worked in human resources with Spotsylvania Public Schools, serving as a principal and assistant principal at Fredericksburg City Public Schools. She was a special education teacher at both Culpepper County Schools and Fredericksburg City Public Schools, according to Alexandria City Public Schools.

Kay-Wyatt put out the following statement:

I want to thank the School Board for selecting me to lead ACPS and for being great collaborators as we have worked together during the current school year. I look forward to continuing our school division’s work on behalf of ACPS students and our school community,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt. “Everything we do is for our students, and this is an exciting opportunity for us to reaffirm our commitment and support for all of our students in their social-emotional and academic success. In this search process and throughout this school year, we have heard the priorities, hopes and dreams of students, staff, families and community members. I look forward to continuing to work with our school leaders and staff to best serve our students and the ACPS community.